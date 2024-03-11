Nigeria In A State Of Distress — David Oyedepo

The Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church worldwide, popularly called Winner Chapel, David Oyedepo Jr., has said Nigeria was in a season of national distress.

Naija News reports that Oyedepo stated this on Sunday while speaking on the church’s third service, themed ‘’Covenant Day of Fruitfulness’’.

According to the son of Bishop Oyedepo, Christian faithful are to take cover in covenant stewardship.

“If you raised an empty Ghana-must-go bag in a windy environment, it would fly away, but if you have a heavy substance in it, no matter the hash wind, it would resist it. The same applies to an individual without covenant practice in Christ Jesus,” he said.

On his part, the Presiding Bishop of the Church, David Oyedepo, urged Christians to reach out to the needy around them to mitigate the economic hardship.

He disclosed that the church had opened several Kingdom care outlets to reach the needy through its Winners Satellite Fellowship, WSF, across Nigeria.

Oyedepo senior stated that this is to mitigate the economic hardship currently faced by Nigerians.

“It is not a weakness to ask for help when you need it,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the presidency has categorically denied the potential for a cabal to dominate the administration of President Bola Tinubu, addressing concerns that have lingered in the public discourse.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, provided this assurance during an appearance on TVC News Sunday Politics, where he tackled a wide range of issues currently affecting the nation.

Ngelale specifically highlighted the ongoing security challenges in parts of the northern region, attributing them to what he termed “sub-regional forces” actively working to destabilize the country.

This assertion underscores the complexity of the security situation in Nigeria, pointing to a mixture of internal and external dynamics contributing to unrest.

Amid discussions surrounding the state of the economy, the legacy of past government officials, and the security architecture, questions have emerged regarding the potential emergence of a powerful group within Tinubu’s administration, similar to what has been perceived in previous governments.

Such a group, often referred to as a “cabal,” is believed to wield undue influence, potentially mismanaging and abusing public office.

However, Ngelale firmly dismissed the notion that President Tinubu’s administration could fall under the sway of any such group.