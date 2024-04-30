Economic Crisis Hits Billionaires, Fresh List Shows Richest Africans In The World

New report has indicated that there has been a change in the list of Africa’s richest billionaires.

Naija News reports that in 2024 several African countries experienced significant events that distorted the macroeconomy, as inflation and fluctuating currency, among other factors, affected billionaires’ wealth.

This development has greatly influenced the wealth and position of the billionaires at the end of the first quarter compared to the beginning of the quarter

Naija News understands that African billionaires have already begun the year 2024 on a stellar note.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert began 2024 as Africa’s richest man on the Forbes list, toppling Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

According to Forbes, Rupert’s net worth surged to $10.3 billion, higher than Dangote’s $9.5 billion as of Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

However, fresh data has indicated that some billionaires on the list have moved up or down in the rank.

Factors such as global trends, market conditions, and economic policies, have affected these billionaires, forcing them to adjust to both internal and external market forces.

While most additions and decreases haven’t been substantial enough to cause concern, some are noteworthy.

Examples include Dangote’s $4 billion gain since the year’s beginning and Issad Rebrab & Family losing half of their net worth and falling out of the top 10.

According to Billionaire Africa, Dangote has now reclaimed the title of richest man in Africa.

These adjustments in African billionaires’ net worth are captured from the beginning of the year to the end of the first quarter of 2024 based on the Forbes Billionaire Index.

1 Aliko Dangote – $13.4 billion

2 Johann Rupert & Family – $12.2 billion

3 Nicky Oppenheimer & Family – $9.5 billion

4 Nassef Sawiris – $8.8 billion

5 Nathan Kirsh Eswatini – $7.2 billion

6 Mike Adenuga – $6.7 billion A

7 Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.2 billion

8 Naguib Sawiris – $3.8 billion

9 Mohamed Mansour – $3.3 billion

10 Issad Rebrab & Family – $2.5 billion