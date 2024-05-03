I Never Proclaimed Myself A Billionaire – Former Anambra Police Commissioner

A former Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has said he never proclaimed himself to be a billionaire.

Recall that Adeoye had said his business, Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC) Limited, is ready to give Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, a run for his money.

He stated this recently during his ceremonial pull-out parade from the Nigeria Police Force at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Adeoye said that he founded his company in 2018 and they started it with a modest sum of N54 million, but the investment was now worth over N20 billion.

He said the club currently has investments worth over N20 billion, and that as he retired, he would go into business full-time, ready to give Dangote a run for his money.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Friday, Adeoye said he never said he was a billionaire, adding that the Civil Service rule does not bar anyone from investing.

Adeoye added that he never abused his office nor amassed illegal wealth during his time as a police commissioner.

He wrote: “Anyone who has proof to the contrary is challenged to produce it, I have never abused my office, amassed wealth or done anything that is against civil service rules or any law known to man.

“Alpha Trust Investment Club is registered with CAC and our loan arm is registered with the Lagos State government as a cooperative, describing us as a limited liability company is a fallacy.”