It Is Annoying That I Need 35 Visas To Travel Around Africa Simply Because I Am Nigerian – Dangote

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote has stated that it is difficult to travel within Africa as a Nigerian citizen.

Speaking during an interview, Dangote said that he had just complained about the situation to Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

He lamented that he has to apply for 35 different visas to travel within the continent.

The business magnate contrasted his experience with that of Patrick (the interviewer), who likely wouldn’t require 35 visas on a non-African passport.

He said, “Even an hour ago, I complained to President Kagame.

“I have to now apply for 35 different visas on my passport. I don’t have the time to go and be dropping my passports in embassies to get visa.

“You see, the most annoying thing is that, yes, if you are treating everybody the same, then I can understand.

“You know, I can assure you, Patrick doesn’t need 35 visas,” he added.

While acknowledging the existence of visa-free travel zones like the one encompassing Uganda, Rwanda, and Kenya, Dangote called for wider adoption.

He further urged African leadership to take action saying, “So we Africans will have to do it. If we are waiting for foreigners to come and do it, both the development of Africa, it’s not going to happen.”

