₦80.2 Billion Fraud: ‘EFCC Have Embarrassed You Enough’ – Ali Baba Offers Advise To Yahaya Bello

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, has sarcastically made a mockery of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello‘s ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Naija News reports that the EFCC had accused Yahaya Bello of allegedly misappropriating the sum of ₦80.2 billion and other allegations.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, the EFCC boss vowed to resign if he failed to prosecute Bello, whom he accused of evading arrest, detention and prosecution.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ali Baba advised Yahaya Bello to show up in court and prove he owns the money the EFCC is accusing him of embezzling from the Kogi state confers.

According to him, the former governor had suffered so much embarrassment from the EFCC, and it was necessary to clarify the accusations levelled against him.

He wrote, “If I am Yahaya Bello, i will go to court. I will go to court to prove Its my money. Then i will now show them how i made the money. Then after I win the case, I will now sue the school, efcc, the federal government, the police, bloggers and many others. And seek redress of $3bn.

“Then I will go on and pay all my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s fees. Plus pay for their weddings and reception. They have embarrassed the lion enough. If its not for betrayers, they dont know he would have been president. I hate witch-hunting. If I’m Yahaya Bello, they will pay back that money 100 times.