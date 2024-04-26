FG Pays ₦50,000 Grant To 150,000 Nigerians, Tells Others To Be Patient

The federal government has disbursed the sum of ₦50,000 each to 150,000 Nigerians under the Conditional Grant Scheme.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, who disclosed that the beneficiaries were paid this week.

According to her, the grant scheme is targeted at 1 million people in total, adding that a list of all beneficiaries will be released upon completion.

She cautioned those who have been verified and waiting for their funds to be patient and avoid falling into the hands of scammers as the process is entirely free.

Uzoka-Anite cautioned members of the public to beware of unscrupulous individuals demanding payments for processing the grant, emphasizing that the scheme is entirely free and does not require any fees.

“Beware of fraudulent and unscrupulous parties demanding payment for grant processing.

“The Presidential conditional grant is completely free no fees required. The ONLY official source for federal grants and loans is fedgrantandloan.gov.ng.

“Grant disbursements are ongoing; 150,000 of the 1 million targeted payments have been issued as of this week.

“If you’re verified and awaiting funds, we appreciate your patience during this process. For full transparency, a list of all beneficiaries will be released upon completion,” she said via her account on the X platform.