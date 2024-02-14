FG Backtracks, Says UK Lawyers Can Not Practise In Nigeria

In a notable turn of events, the Federal Government has withdrawn its initial assertion regarding the legal status of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership signed with the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

This retraction follows a wave of criticism from Nigerians who raised concerns about the seemingly one-sided nature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK.

The Nigerian Minister for Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, took to X to clarify the government’s stance, stating unequivocally that no legal agreement had been established between Nigeria and the UK as previously indicated.

Her statement on social media served to address and allay the apprehensions voiced by the public regarding the terms and implications of the discussed partnership.

The initial announcement of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership sparked debates over its potential impact on Nigeria’s economic sovereignty and the benefits accruable to the nation under the terms laid out in the MoU.

She said, “Earlier today, Nigeria signed a far-reaching MoU with the United Kingdom for Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership.

“Regrettably, our earlier report erroneously suggest that Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding that allows lawyers licensed in the United Kingdom to practise in Nigeria.

“We wish to state emphatically that there is no such provision or agreement in the MpU.”

The minister reiterated that Nigeria does not have a Mutual Recognition Agreement with the UK and made no commitment under the MOU or elsewhere to allow UK-licensed lawyers to practise in Nigeria.

She said, “As it currently stands, foreign licensed lawyers (including those licensed in the UK) cannot practise in Nigeria, as categorically stated in the MoU.

“We recognise that cross jurisdictional practice between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is still an ongoing conversation amongst relevant stakeholders within the legal practitioners community in Nigeria, and this was reflected in the MoU.”

A statement by the UK’s Department of Business and Trade and a tweet from Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment on Tuesday disclosed that Nigeria was signing a deal to remove barriers preventing UK lawyers from practising international law in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Bar Association had also condemned the purported agreement, stating that the statement credited to the minister was “ridiculous, unpatriotic, and uninformed.”