FG Gears Up For Made-In-Nigeria Vehicle Production

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, has announced that Nigeria is set to start manufacturing cars locally by the end of the year.

During the meeting of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers and the Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association in Abuja, Uzoka-Anite announced the availability of funds to support the growth of the nation’s automotive industry by local manufacturers.

She emphasized the importance of using locally sourced materials for Nigerian-made vehicles.

Uzoka-Anite also called on stakeholders, including manufacturers, dealers, regulatory bodies, and other entities in the automotive industry, to align with the Nigerian Automotive Development Policy and initiate their part in bolstering the nation’s economy.

According to Channels TV, the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers is an organization committed to industrializing and developing the automotive sector throughout Africa.

It collaborates with governments to shape policies, attract investors, and support the continent’s economic potential by promoting sustainable and affordable mobility solutions.

The association, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, primarily serves the automotive industry, including manufacturers, investors, and policymakers.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, revealed that the federal government has commenced the distribution of a ₦200 billion grant to bolster nano businesses across Nigeria.

Speaking through her aide, Terfa Gyado, Minister Uzoka-Anite, detailed that the funds, which started being disbursed a few weeks ago, would impact approximately 1,291 nano businesses per local government area.