FG Gives Update On Disbursement Of Presidential Loans, Grants

The Federal Government has given an update on the disbursement of the Presidential Conditional Grant and Palliative Loan to businesses.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, said the government is working diligently to ensure smooth sailing of the two programmes.

The minister stated that the two programmes are targeted at alleviating the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies on Nigerians.

She said her ministry has received over 80,000 applications through the portal, adding that the mandate is to create a level playing field for all Nigerians.

Uzoka-Anite asserted that the federal government would extend the cut-off date to accommodate more entries, saying that the new dates would be announced in due course.

She said: “Dear well-meaning Nigerians. I have read, with concern, all the comments and feedback about the Federal Government Loans and Grants Scheme portal.

“My team and I are working diligently to ensure smooth sailing. While we have received over 80,000 applications through the portal already and are increasing by the minute, our mandate is to create a level playing field for ALL Nigerians; hence, we will be extending the cut-off date to accommodate more entries.

“The new dates will be announced in due course while we ensure that all issues are resolved speedily.

“Also, kindly ensure you read & meet all application criteria before proceeding, as this may affect your application.

Story continues below advertisement



Thank you for your diligence, patience and genuine commitment to good governance as you continue to participate in this intervention.”