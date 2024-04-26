Delta Police Commissioner Presents Over ₦47Million To Families Of 22 Dead Officers

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, has presented cheques totalling ₦47,827,529 to the families of 22 police officers who lost their lives while serving in the force.

Naija News reports that the commissioner explained that the gesture was carried out on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, under the auspices of the IGP Family Welfare Scheme, Group Life Assurance, and Group Personal Accident Insurance Schemes.

Olufemi explained that the financial support aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the families of the deceased officers and recognize their ultimate sacrifices.

During the presentation, Commissioner Olufemi emphasized the Inspector General of Police’s commitment to the welfare of both active and fallen officers.

“The welfare of both serving and late officers is a primary concern of the Inspector General of Police. Today, we honour that commitment by supporting their families through these challenging times,” said Olufemi.

The commissioner also reflected on the courage and dedication of the fallen heroes, assuring that their sacrifices will never be forgotten by the force or the nation.

“These officers gave the highest form of service to their country, and it is our duty to ensure that their families are cared for,” he added.

The cheques, which were handed over to the next of kin of the deceased officers, were received with gratitude and emotional responses from the beneficiaries.

One of the recipients, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed profound appreciation for the support, stating, “This financial aid is not just a cheque; it represents the valour and spirit of our loved ones. We thank the IGP for his magnanimity and assure that the funds will be used judiciously.”