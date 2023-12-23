Christmas: Delta Police Deploy Personnel In Shopping Centres, Others

In order to ensure adequate security before, during, and after the Yuletide celebration, Delta State Police Commissioner, Wale Abass had ordered a significant deployment of police officers throughout the entire state.

Naija News reports that the commissioner gave the directive in a statement released in Asaba, the state capital, by the public relations officer for the state police command Bright Edafe.

According to Edafe, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been instructed by the police chief to deploy their forces in order to ensure the protection of every resident.

The statement read, “The CP stated that the police would be undertaking operations throughout the state, focusing on visible policing at all celebration locations, particularly shopping centres and other resort areas.

“Similarly, the police will focus on special crime awareness and prevention operations, as well as targeting crimes common over the festive season

“Conclusively, CP Wale Abass urges members of the public to remain alert and aware of their surroundings at all times to avoid being easy prey for crooks who may want to take advantage of this period, which is typically marked by social gatherings and festivities,” Edasfe stated

“The CP further advised the public to be law-abiding, and also nurture an active participation in community policing so that they can be instrumental to the police in the fight against crime during the festive season and beyond.”

“The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of officers and men of the Command, wishes all Deltans and residents of the state a hitch-free celebration, assuring that the command was actively ready for the festivities; hence, anyone with criminal intent will be squeezed out of the state.”