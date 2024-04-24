Nollywood Actress, Peggy Ovire Opens Up On Marraige Crisis

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, has slammed a troll over claims of forcing her colleague, Frederick Leonard, into marriage.

Recall that the Nollywood stars got married in November 2022 in a star-studded event in Warri, Delta State.

Naija News reports that there have been unconfirmed reports making rounds online that Peggy and Frederick are having issues in their marriage.

A troll in Peggy’s comment section asserted that the reports of a crisis in the couple’s marriage could be true because Peggy compelled Frederick to marry her, and the union would not last.

Responding, Peggy debunked the claims in a post on her Instagram page, stressing that she knows her worth and it is disgusting to see a fellow woman tearing her up on social media.

She wrote, “This got me laughing so hard. Peggy! Beauty, brain & her own bag. Forced my husband to marry me. @adamma_nora You don’t know me oh. Full Urhobo girl. Stop the hate, I’m always in my quiet lane. It’s not my fault your father didn’t teach you how to place value on yourself. I know you still have a crush on him, no vex nah. But tearing your fellow woman on socials, is you undermining the power of a quiet woman.”