LAUTECH Introduces Six New Degree Programmes

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has launched six new degree programs for the institution.

Naija News understands that this development was confirmed on Tuesday by the varsity’s acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Razaq Kalilu.

Kalilu shared this information during his speech at the closing event of the university’s 16th convocation ceremony, which took place on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the institution in Ogbomoso.

He stressed the institution’s evolving academic landscape as it strives to meet the university’s objectives and the vision of its Visitor, Governor Seyi Makinde.

“A year ago, the university established the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences with four academic programmes. This year, we have introduced six additional new degree programmes into that Faculty namely Psychology, Mass Communication, Linguistics, Yoruba, Theatre Arts, and Political Science. A Faculty of Law has also been established to run a degree programme in law.

“All the seven newly introduced programmes have recently gone through Resource Verification, in March this year towards the National Universities Commission’s approval. We hope to admit students for these programmes in this current academic session as soon as we receive the clearance from the NUC,” the LAUTECH Vice Chancellor stated.

In his separate remark, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Institution’s Governing Council, Prof Ayodeji Omole, charged the graduates to be good ambassadors for the university.

“As you receive your degrees, remember that you are not just graduates of LAUTECH, but ambassadors of knowledge, integrity, excellence, service and progress, all that your university stands for. Carry the torch of learning with pride and let your actions speak volumes about the calibre of education you have received,” Omole advised.