‘Price Of Rice Drops Again, 50KG Bag May Sell For ₦30,000 Soon’

Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, are in a joyful mood following the recent crash in the price of rice in the state.

The price of rice, which is a staple food for most families and individuals, has decreased significantly in the state, with a 50kg bag currently selling for between ₦52,000 and ₦54,000.

This is a sharp decline from the ₦80,000 during the Ramadan period and ₦65,000 just a week ago in various markets throughout Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Some rice vendors who spoke on the new price of rice in Kwara State projected that the price of a 50kg bag of rice may drop as low as ₦30,000 or ₦25,000 in the coming days.

They attributed the price crash to the recent appreciation of the naira against the dollar, along with other contributing factors.

A rice seller in Ilorin, Pastor Adeyanju Adeyemo, who spoke to City & Crime about the reducing prices, said a 50kg bag of rice may as well sell for N25,000 in a month’s time.

“Last week, it was N61,000, but now N54,000. And I have told my customers that with this trend, in another one month, it may drop to N25,000,” he said.

Also, Mr. Abdullateef AbdulAfeez, who confirmed that they are currently retailing a 50kg bag for N52,000, mentioned that they anticipate a drop to N30,000 in the near future due to the prevailing favourable circumstances.