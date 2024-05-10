Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Other Food Commodities This Week

As food prices continue to soar in Nigeria, households are feeling the pinch, grappling with the rising cost of staples such as rice, beans, and garri.

This situation persists amidst the Federal government’s inaction on increasing the national minimum wage, leaving many citizens struggling to meet basic needs.

Across the country, there have been multiple appeals to both the Federal and state governments, urging a salary raise to enhance purchasing power and alleviate economic pressures.

Despite these calls, a resolution remains elusive, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC), and government officials yet to reach an agreement on adjusting the wage structure.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, at a recent event in Niger State, reiterated his administration’s goal to achieve self-sufficiency in food production before the end of his tenure.

During the groundbreaking of the ₦169.7 billion Bida-Minna Road in the Kakakpagi area of Katch Local Government, the President, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, outlined plans for agricultural development and improved infrastructure.

“The Federal Government will continue to support any state initiative aimed at development and helping our people thrive,” Idris conveyed on behalf of President Tinubu.

Naija News, in this article, has deemed it fit to write about the price of bags of some food commodities this week.

Price Of Bag Of Rice

Foreign rice – ₦70,000

Dantata Parboiled Rice – ₦68,000

Mama Gold Rice – ₦69,500

Stoned-free Nigerian rice – ₦65,000

Price Of Bag Of Beans

White Beans 25kg (₦30,000)

Brown Beans 25kg (₦30,000)

Honey beans 25kg (₦37,500)

White Beans 50kg (₦60,500)

Brown Beans 50kg (₦60,000)

Honey beans 50kg (₦95,000)

White Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Brown Beans 100kg (₦132,000)

Honey beans 100kg (₦150,000)

Soya Beans 100kg (₦65,000

Price Of Bag Of Garri

Ijebu Garri – 50kg (₦64,000)

Normal white garri – 50kg (₦40,000)

Yello Garri – 50kg (₦45,000)