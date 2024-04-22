Over 2,500 Nigerians Killed, 2,164 Persons Abducted Within Three Months – Report

Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, headquartered in Abuja, has released statistics indicating that in the initial three months of this year, a minimum of 2,583 fatalities occurred alongside 2,164 reported kidnappings.

The data collected from January to March, documenting the occurrences of killings and abductions across the nation, illustrated that 80 percent of the killings and 94 percent of the abductions were concentrated in the North.

According to the consulting firm’s report, an average of 28 individuals were slain, and 24 were abducted on a daily basis.

Earlier this month, at the inaugural session of the yearly lecture series hosted by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, Minister of Defence Muhammad Badaru Abubakar remarked that security had improved.

The data from Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited revealed significant casualty figures across various zones and states in Nigeria.

In the northern regions, 793 casualties were reported in the North-West, 681 in the North-East, and 596 in the North-Central, primarily due to bandit attacks, farmers/herders conflicts, and communal clashes.

In the southern regions, the South-West recorded 194 killings, the South-South 161, and the South-East 158.

Borno had the highest number of casualties, 517, followed by Benue, 313; Katsina, 252; Zamfara, 212; and Kaduna, 206.

During the specified period, abduction incidents were prevalent across Nigeria, with 2,164 individuals abducted.

The majority of abductions occurred in the North West, accounting for 1,297 cases, 421 in the Northeast, and 330 in the North Central.

In the southern regions, fewer abductions were reported, with 30 in the South-West, 66 in the South-South, and 20 in the South-East.

Kaduna State experienced the highest number of abductions, totalling 546, followed by Zamfara with 447, Borno with 340, Katsina with 252, and the Federal Capital Territory recording 102 cases.