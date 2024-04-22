Just Like Cooking Gas, Price Of Kerosene Per Litre Increases (See New Price)

The price of Household Kerosene (HHK) in Nigeria increased to ₦1,354.40 in March 2024.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this information in its March HHK price watch report.

The figure indicated a rise of 1.00 percent compared to the ₦1,340.94 recorded in February 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product increased by 18.55% from ₦1,142.46 in March 2023.

In March 2024, Kaduna had the highest average petrol price per litre at ₦1,875.00. Benue followed this at ₦1,773.74 and Niger at ₦1,719.36.

On the other hand, Rivers recorded the lowest price of ₦1,070.79, while Sokoto and Kwara followed with ₦1,095.33 and ₦1,110.90, respectively.

Meanwhile, the average price for refilling cooking gas per kilogram stands at ₦1,100, reflecting a dynamic market sensitive to changes within the gas sector.

Prices across various states, including Lagos, are relatively uniform, with minor differences, sometimes as little as 50 naira.

The gas is sold in varying cylinder capacities, including 3kg, 5kg, 6kg, 10kg, 12.5kg, 25kg, and 50kg, accommodating different user needs from household cooking to fueling gas-powered generators.

For instance, a 6kg gas cylinder, famous for its portability, costs ₦6,600 to refill and can last up to 45 hours if used solely for cooking.

Conversely, the same quantity of gas lasts between 18 and 24 hours when utilized to power generators via a gas carburettor.

The heavier 12.5kg cylinder, priced at ₦13,200 for a refill, proves less convenient for frequent transport due to its weight.