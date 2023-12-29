Food Prices Soared In November — NBS Reveals

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Friday that the average cost of some food items skyrocketed in November.

The average cost of one kilogram of brown beans climbed by 6.18% from N790.01 in October 2023, according to the data. From N578.55 in November 2022 to N838.85 in November 2023, the item increased by 44.99% on an annual basis.

Additionally, the average price of a 1 kg onion bulb increased by 60.62% year over year from N425.71 in November 2022 to N683.78 in November 2023, while the average price of a 1 kilogram tomato increased by 66.69% year over year and by 12.24% from N675.91 in October 2023 to N758.65 in November 2023.

Naija News reports that the survey, placed Lagos had the highest average price of rice in the month of November.

“The state profile analysis in November 2023 reveals that the highest average price of 1kg of local rice sold was recorded in Lagos state with N1,122.42 while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi state with N688.00,” NBS Selected Food Prices Watch report released for the month of November partly read.

The report further detailed that Anambra State had the highest average price for 1kg of boneless beef at N3,850.47, while Yobe State had the lowest at N2,533.33.

Imo state had the highest average price for 1kg of Beans brown, at N 1,109.75, while Jigawa had the lowest price, at N 575.00.

Anambra State had the highest average price for a 1kg Onion bulb sold loose, N 872.23, while Gombe had the lowest, N 506.41.

The highest average price for 1kg of tomato was N 1,505.16 in Delta, while the lowest average price was N396.04 in Kano.

Further study by zone revealed that the average price of 1kg local rice was greatest in the South-West at N956.28, followed by the South-South at N932.47, and the North-East at N776.12.

The average price of 1kg of boneless beef was N3,643.65 in the South-East and N3,290.11 in the South-West, respectively, while it was N2,632.22 in the North-East.