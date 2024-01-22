Price Of Cooking Gas Surged By 2.79 Per Cent in December – NBS Reveals

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed the the price of 5kg cooking gas surged further by 2.79 per cent selling from N4,828.18 in November 2023 to N4,962.87.

Announcing the price surge in its latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch released for December 2023, the statistic bureau detailed that the kg price of gas increased by 8.70% on a year on year basis from N4,565.56 in December 2022.

“The average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 2.79% on a month-on-month basis from N4,828.18 recorded in November 2023 to N4,962.87 in December 2023. On a year-on -year basis, this increased by 8.70% from N4,565.56 in December 2022,” the report read.

Naija News reports that the report said that cooking gas was most expensive in Adamawa as it sold at N5,725.33 in December with Jigawa following closes at N5,686.88, and Lagos with N5,671.05.

However, Ebonyi recorded the lowest price with N4,071.43, followed by Imo and Abia with N4,088.24 and N4,155.88 respectively.

The report further read, “On state profile analysis, Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N5,725.33, followed by Jigawa with N5,686.88, and Lagos with N5,671.05. On the other hand, Ebonyi recorded the lowest price with N4,071.43, followed by Imo and Abia with N4,088.24 and N4,155.88 respectively.

“In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N5,256.61, followed by the North-West with N5,144.50, while the South-East recorded the lowest retail price with N4,155.59. Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 3.18% on a month-on-month basis from N11,155.15 in November 2023 to N11,510.16 in December 2023. On a year -on-year basis, the retail prices rose by 12.31% from N10,248.97 in December 2022.

“On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N13,572.22, followed by Edo with N13,265.63 and Delta with N13,041.67. Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Ebonyi with N10,142.86, followed by Imo and Anambra with N10,150.90 and N10,264.29 respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N12,700.14, followed by the North-Central with N11,585.89. In contrast the South-East recorded the lowest price with N10,632.14.”