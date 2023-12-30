908 People Died From Road Accident In Third Quarter Of 2023 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) has revealed that a total of 908 people died from fatal accident in the third quarter of 2023.

Making this revelation in its recently released road transport report released on Saturday, the statistic bureau revealed that of the 908 recorded death, 743 victims were male.

Naija News reports that the NBS further detailed that the number of traffic accident recorded across the country reduced from 2,967 recorded in the second quarter of 2023 to 2,187 in Q3 of 2023.

The statistic bureau revealed that the country recorded 1,419 fatal accidents in the third quarter of 2023.

The report read, “The total number of road traffic crashes in Q3 2023 was 2,187, indicating a decrease of 26.29% from the previous quarter (Q2) which recorded 2,967 and 35.90% decrease from 3,412 in Q3 2022,

” Of all crashes, serious cases stood top in Q3 2023 with 1,419 compared to fatal and minor cases with 532 and 236 respectively. In addition, the three categories of cases recorded a decline, fatal declined by 29.63%, serious declined by 26.06% and minor cases declined by 19.18% in the quarter under review relative to the preceding quarter.

“A total of 743 males were killed in Q3 2023, accounting for 81.83% of 908 persons killed, compared to 165 (18.17%) females killed. Also, a total of 4,625 males were injured during the period, indicating 76.56% of 6,041 injured persons compared to 1,416 (23.44%) females injured.

“A total of 3,371 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q3 2023, lower compared to the previous quarter, which recorded 4,615, indicating a decrease of 26.96%.

“The North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes in Q3 2023 with 880, followed by the South-West with 600, while the South-South had the least with 107. Similarly, the North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 2,548, followed by the South-West with 1,802, while the South-South recorded the least with 281.”