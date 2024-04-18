PDP Reps Member Knocks Party Governors, Leaders For Allowing Wike To Attend Caucus Meeting

A member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has criticized the party for allowing former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to attend a significant caucus meeting.

Wike, who currently serves as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister under the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have worked against PDP at the 2023 general election.

Naija News recalls that during a closed-door session held in Abuja, members of the PDP National Caucus and PDP governors reportedly did not challenge Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of Rivers State when he joined the meeting.

However, in a post via his X handle, Ugochinyere, who Represents the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, faulted the party for allowing the former governor into the caucus meeting.

Wike has been contentious, especially following his actions in the last presidential election, when he and other rebel governors allegedly undermined the PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ugochinyere expressed his dismay at the situation, stating, “How weak can a party that claims that it wants to capture power in 2027 be by allowing a man campaigning for APC to stampede their meeting?”

This incident has ignited discussions among party members and political analysts, focusing on the implications of such internal conflicts on the PDP’s future prospects.