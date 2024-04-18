7 Practical Ways To Save Money On Cooking Gas

Gas cookers have become increasingly common in Nigerian households due to their convenience and eco-friendly nature, which is unsurprising.

With rising cooking gas prices, households are experiencing economic pressure, as they now must allocate more funds to cover the increased cost of gas.

Naija News shares simple yet effective strategies for getting the most out of your cooking gas budget.

Let’s delve into some effective money-saving strategies for cooking:

1. Opt for Smaller Burners:

Many people tend to favour larger burners when cooking for quicker results. However, using smaller burners can significantly reduce gas consumption by up to 50%. Despite their smaller size, cooking on smaller burners can still ensure timely meal completion while saving gas.

2. Adjust Flame Levels:

High flames not only waste gas but also prolong cooking times. Using lower flame settings minimises gas usage, and food’s nutritional value is better preserved. Cooking with low flames offers both gas savings and healthier meals.

3. Utilise Pressure Cookers:

Investing in pressure cookers is advantageous, especially for foods with longer cooking times. Pressure cookers expedite cooking while reducing gas usage, allowing for faster meal preparation with less gas consumption.

4. Opt for Lightweight Cookware:

The choice of kitchen utensils impacts gas consumption during cooking. Lightweight pots and pans facilitate faster cooking compared to heavier alternatives. Switching to lightweight cookware can result in significant gas savings over time.

5. Check for Gas Leakages:

Regularly inspect gas burners and cylinders for any signs of leakage or broken seals. Gas leaks not only waste gas but also pose safety hazards. Addressing leakages promptly can prevent gas wastage and the need for frequent cylinder refills.

6. Cover Food While Cooking:

Covering food during cooking helps trap heat and build pressure, leading to faster cooking times. Conversely, leaving food uncovered prolongs cooking durations and increases gas consumption. Whenever possible, cover food during cooking to optimise gas usage.

7. Explore Alternative Cooking Methods:

Consider diversifying cooking methods beyond gas. Electric stoves or water heaters can complement gas cooking without significantly impacting electricity bills, and exploring alternative cooking methods can contribute to overall gas savings.

Implementing these adjustments may not yield immediate savings, but over time, they can significantly reduce gas consumption, potentially saving up to 50% or more on gas bills.

By maximising available resources and minimising waste, households can effectively manage their gas budgets and allocate savings to other essential expenses.