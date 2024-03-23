Price Of 5kg Cooking Gas Stood At N6,154.50 In February – NBS

Advertisement

A rise in the cost of cooking gas in Nigeria has been reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with the average price for 5kg of cooking gas escalating to N6,154.50 in February 2024 from N5,139.25 in January 2023.

This increase, representing a 19.75 percent month-on-month rise, and a 33.78 percent surge from February 2023, reflects the mounting pressure on household budgets across the nation.

According to the NBS’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch” for February 2024, Lagos State experienced the highest average price for 5kg of cooking gas at N6,820.00, closely followed by Imo and Anambra states.

Conversely, Yobe State saw the lowest average price, with Kebbi and Adamawa also reporting lower figures.

Regionally, the South-East had the steepest average price at N6,616.57 for 5kg of cooking gas, with the South-West trailing just behind.

The North-Central zone, however, recorded the lowest average price at N5,723.02.

The report further highlighted a sharp increase in the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder, jumping 28.33 percent month-on-month to N15,060.3 in February 2024, and marking a 46.88 percent rise on a year-on-year basis.

Ogun State topped the chart for the 12.5kg category, with the highest prices, while Bauchi recorded the lowest.

This price hike in cooking gas is a growing concern for many Nigerian households, as it directly impacts their daily living expenses.