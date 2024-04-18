Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria Today

In Nigeria, the demand for cooking gas has surged, not only for culinary purposes but also as an alternative power source for generators.

This growing trend reflects the versatility and increasing necessity of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in everyday Nigerian life.

As of today, April 18, 2024, the average price for refilling cooking gas per kilogram stands at ₦1,100, reflecting a dynamic market sensitive to changes within the gas sector.

Prices across various states including Lagos are relatively uniform, with minor differences sometimes as little as 50 naira.

The gas is sold in varying cylinder capacities including 3kg, 5kg, 6kg, 10kg, 12.5kg, 25kg, and 50kg, accommodating different user needs from household cooking to fueling gas-powered generators.

For instance, a 6kg gas cylinder, popular for its portability, costs ₦6,600 to refill and can last up to 45 hours if used solely for cooking.

Conversely, when utilized to power generators via a gas carburetor, the same quantity of gas lasts between 18 to 24 hours.

The heavier 12.5kg cylinder, priced at ₦13,200 for a refill, proves less convenient for frequent transport due to its weight. This size can provide up to 93.75 hours of cooking time or between 38 to 50 hours for generator use, depending on the efficiency of the gas carburetor installed.

This ongoing reliance on cooking gas underscores the critical role of LPG in mitigating Nigeria’s energy challenges, especially in residential and small-scale industrial settings.

With prices subject to fluctuations based on market conditions and governmental policies, the need for regular updates and informed consumer choices becomes ever more crucial.

Cooking Gas Price per kg

1kg – ₦1,100

2kg – ₦2,200

3kg – ₦3,300

5kg – ₦5,500

6kg – ₦6,600

8kg – ₦8,800

9kg – ₦9,900

10kg – ₦11,000

12kg – ₦13,200

12.5kg – ₦13,750

25kg – ₦27,500

50kg – ₦55,000