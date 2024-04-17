Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 17th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 17th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has written at least 31 governors informing them of the impending flooding in their states between April and November this year. The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook for the country.

Vanguard: Families and friends of the traditional ruler of the Ewu Kingdom in Delta State, Clement Ikolo, are said to be in the dark about his whereabouts for about a month since he was detained by the military.

ThisDay: As the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, meets tomorrow in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is alleged to be pulling all the stops to help National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum, retain his office.

The Nation: No fewer than 1.2 million young Nigerians will be in the first batch of those to benefit from the Student Loan Scheme of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration. The process of participating in the programme, whose enabling law was signed by President Tinubu on April 3, will commence “anytime soon”, according to Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND’s) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Mr. Akintunde Sawyer.

Daily Trust: The Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) is yet to commence operation despite assurances by authorities that it will come on stream about two weeks ago. Citizens have been made to believe that the coming on board of the Port Harcourt refinery, which had been moribund for decades, and subsequently others in Warri and Kaduna, will ease energy crisis in the country and ultimately halt importation.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.