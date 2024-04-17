EFCC Barricades Yahaya Bello’s House In Abuja Amid ₦84 Billion Fraud Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) agents have sealed off the residence of ex-Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello in Wuse, Abuja.

According to SaharaReporters, the EFCC siege occurred shortly after the former governor met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

It was gathered that there is currently no movement in and around the house located at Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, in the nation’s federal capital.

A reliable source disclosed on Wednesday the photo depicting EFCC operatives barricading the access road to Bello’s residence.

The source said: “EFCC barricades Bello’ house in Abuja. No movement in the area as EFCC barricaded the house. They are yet to gain access.”

While the exact motive behind the anti-graft agency’s raid on the former governor’s residence remains undisclosed, it could be linked to the ongoing ₦84 billion fraud case the EFCC is prosecuting against him.

Recall that the EFCC had filed charges against the former governor, accusing him of financial fraud amounting to ₦84 billion.

In an amended charge, the anti-graft commission accused Bello of diverting ₦80 billion of state funds in September 2015, four months before he took office.