Soldiers Raise Serious Accusation Against Army Commander In Borno, Lt Col Ajiya

Soldiers of the 81 Division Task Force Battalion stationed at Dikwa Local Government Area have voiced serious accusations against their commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel SJ Ajiya.

According to Sahara Reporters the soldiers claim his decisions have led to multiple fatalities and injuries among the troops, drawing intense scrutiny over his leadership and concern for troop welfare.

The soldiers, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, have linked the death of seven of their comrades directly to what they describe as Lt Col Ajiya’s negligence. A particular incident cited involved the non-utilization of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, which they believe could have prevented these deaths.

The allegations paint a grim picture of the operational challenges faced by the Nigerian Army in one of the country’s most conflict-ridden areas. According to one soldier, “Two [soldiers] are still in critical condition as we speak,” underscoring the ongoing impact of the reported oversight.

Further accusations suggest a pattern of mismanagement and disregard for soldiers’ safety under Lt Col Ajiya’s command. One poignant story involves a soldier named Private Salako, who reportedly lost his life to a mine while on an errand in Koibe, described by the soldiers as unnecessary and perilous. The handling of Private Salako’s burial was also a point of contention, highlighting a perceived lack of respect and care for fallen soldiers.

Another tragic account involved Warrant Officer Charles Nwogu and Private Ugwu Daniel, who were casualties of a vehicular accident while their unit was retrieving fuel from town. The soldiers attribute this accident to the commanding officer’s refusal to maintain and repair essential unit vehicles, which they say has become a chronic issue. “The CO has refused to fix the unit vehicles to the extent that our two trucks are down,” a soldier explained. This failure allegedly led to the use of inadequate vehicles for transport tasks, significantly increasing the risk of such fatal accidents.

The complaints extend beyond operational decisions to interpersonal conduct, with multiple accounts describing Lt Col Ajiya as dismissive and disrespectful even towards his officers, further alleging a toxic command climate.

The soldiers’ grievances culminate in a desperate call for intervention, pleading for higher authorities to address what they see as a serious lapse in leadership and a direct threat to their lives.

Efforts to reach the Nigerian Army for comment were met with silence as Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesman, was unavailable. This lack of response does little to ease tensions or answer the pressing questions raised by these serious allegations.

These claims come at a time when the Nigerian military is already stretched thin, battling insurgencies and internal security challenges across several fronts. The situation in Borno is particularly sensitive, given the ongoing conflict with Boko Haram and other insurgent groups, which makes the leadership within the Army’s ranks a critical factor in both the morale and effectiveness of its operations.

Military analysts emphasize the importance of solid, empathetic leadership in conflict zones where the risks are incredibly high. Dr. Jide Martins, a military affairs expert, suggests that “Leadership in such areas must prioritize the safety and well-being of troops to maintain operational effectiveness and morale. Any failure in this respect can have devastating consequences on the ground.”

As the Nigerian Army faces these internal challenges, the broader implications for operational security and effectiveness are significant. The allegations against Lt Col Ajiya, if proven true, could necessitate a thorough reassessment of command structures and leadership practices within the military, particularly in high-risk areas like Borno State.

The resolution of this situation will be closely watched, both within Nigeria and by international observers, as it pertains not only to the safety and effectiveness of the Nigerian military but also to the overall stability and security of the region.