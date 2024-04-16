Emmanuel Amuneke Vows To Turn Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Champions

Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke has vowed to make the Super Eagles a winning team again if he is made the manager of the side.

Emmanuel Amuneke is said to be one of the shortlisted candidates for the vacant Super Eagles head coach job and many football enthusiasts believe he has all it takes to handle the national team.

Amuneke made his name in coaching when he led Nigeria to win the 2015 under-17 World Cup. Afterward, he led Tanzania national team to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years.

In an interview with the Punch, he was asked about the experience he has in coaching, the one-time African player of the year winner said: “Of course, I’ve had experiences coaching El Makasa in Egypt, Khartoum Club in Sudan and with the national U-20 and U-17 teams.

“The high point of my coaching is leading Tanzania to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019 for the first time in over four decades and leading Nigeria to the U-17 World Cup title in Chile.”

Emmanuel Amuneke is credited to be among the brains that discovered Victor Osimhen via the under-17 team, and believes that he knows the Super Eagles players well enough to make them world beaters in a record time.

According to him, one of the things that stopped the Super Eagles from winning the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024, is the fact that the then coaching crew didn’t make the players play based on their strengths.

He said, “I know a lot that will help me turn them into champions again but we must be honest with ourselves. It’s a process that we must undergo and make the team great again. It is not everything I have to say here but we all know the change that needs to be made if we are ready to make the team great again.”

On what he will offer to the Super Eagles if he is made the team’s head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke said, “A lot my brother. We just have to believe in the genuine process we will be offering. I know the strengths and weaknesses of these players and we must use them to good advantage.

“At the last AFCON, we allowed a deadly striker like Victor Osimhen to defend so deep and run too much. That reduced his qualities a lot and he was blamed for not scoring more goals and missing several chances. He’s a striker who moves in different directions a lot and needs players to get through balls to him to be effective and get the goals. We need players to complement him, that’s just it.”