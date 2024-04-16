Delta Bloodbath: Families, Chiefs Demand Detained Monarch’s Whereabouts

Concerns are mounting over the welfare and whereabouts of Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler of the Ewu Kingdom in Delta State, who has been in military custody for approximately a month without access to family or legal representation.

Naija News reports that his detention followed his voluntary surrender to the police after being declared wanted in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in the state.

According to a statement from Abizor Henry, the Secretary of the Ewu-Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, despite numerous attempts by family, friends, and the monarch’s legal team, no contact has been established since his detention.

“Shockingly, efforts made by the Traditional Council of Chiefs of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, family members and friends of the monarch in Nigeria and abroad to reach him have been abortive,” Henry stated.

The monarch’s lawyer, Ama Etuwewe (SAN), has reportedly made formal requests for access, including a written plea dated April 2, 2024, requesting that family members be allowed to see Ikolo.

However, these requests have gone unanswered, raising serious concerns about the monarch’s current condition and the transparency of the military’s actions.

The backdrop to Ikolo’s arrest involves his recent ascension to the throne, which was fiercely contested by other claimants.

According to Henry’s statement, the situation escalated weeks before his official enthronement, leading to confrontations that saw Ikolo seeking police assistance to maintain order—a request that was evidently unsuccessful.

Following these events, Ikolo traveled abroad for medical treatment, only to return to a tense situation.

He was actively involved in efforts to mediate and reconcile the aggrieved parties when the attack on the military personnel occurred.

The monarch openly condemned the violence and called for justice against the perpetrators.

“His arrest came after a proactive response to clear his name, where he voluntarily surrendered to the Delta State Commissioner of Police for interrogation,” Henry added.

The police subsequently handed him over to the military, and he was flown to Abuja where he has since been detained.