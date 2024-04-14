Wike Reveals When Tinubu Will Commission Vice President’s Residence

Wike said several projects in FCT would be inaugurated to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office and fulfilment of the President’s agenda to renew the lost hope of Nigerians and further strengthen citizen’s trust in the government.

He said: “Let the residents know that the renewed hope agenda is a reality, because if you don’t tell people this has been done nobody will know that things have been done.

“Let people know that yes, this is the promise we made, and within one year in office, this is what we have been able to achieve, as far as FCT is concerned.

“Not just the infrastructure, changing the structure of FCT is another achievement”.

Wike explained that the visit was to see whether the residence would be ready for inauguration in May and to ensure that security features and other concerns were adequately taken care of.

He assured me that work was ongoing and everything was being put together to make the residence the best in terms of quality, security, and accessibility.

On the location of the VP residence, Wike said the Federal Government decided where the residence should be sited, adding that they have taken everything into consideration in terms of security and road.

He said the FCT Administration has invited the Office of the National Security Adviser for their advice, adding that the office had looked at the location and made inputs.