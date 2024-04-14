Oba Of Lagos Visits Tinubu At Lagos Residence

Advertisement

Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu, on Sunday, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler paid a Sallah homage to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Oshiomhole Visits Tinubu In Lagos, Expresses Confidence In APC Winning Edo Guber Election

The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, visited President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday after meeting with the President, Oshiomhole said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state is united and ready for the forthcoming state governorship election.

The Edo North Senator also expressed confidence in the APC’s victory in the upcoming Edo State governorship election, adding that the party has already established a Campaign Council to lead the campaigns.

While Oshiomhole expressed confidence in the APC’s chances, he acknowledged that the party’s opponents, including the Labour Party, are also facing their internal crises.

Oshiomhole said he briefed Tinubu on the developments in the state, noting that the president is supportive of the APC’s efforts.

The former Edo governor also said he came to pay his Sallah homage to the president and to “appreciate some of the positive developments we have begun to see.”