Army Speaks On Recruiting Repented Boko Haram Members

The Nigerian Army has refuted a viral report that it recruited repented Boko Haram members.

Naija News reports that the Army made this known in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Onyema Nwachuckwu.

On Thursday, one Hauwakulu Tabra was reported to have been killed by Adamu Muhammad, a soldier she was in a relationship with, at the army barracks in Enugu.

A report on Saturday said two senior military officers alleged that the soldier was a repented Boko Haram member who joined the Civilian Joint Task Force and was later enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 2021.

But according to the statement, the Army said while it is highly regrettable that the lady was killed, the incident should not be used to propagate the claim that the act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram member recruited into the Nigerian Army.

It also condoled with the family of the deceased and reiterated that at no time did it enlist repentant Boko Haram members into its fold “as mischievously insinuated”.

However, the Army stated that at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

The statement read: “The NA has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength. However, considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically.

“Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

“The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.

“The general public should be rest assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks.”