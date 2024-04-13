Former US Ambassador Sentenced To 15 Years Jail Term For Spying On American Government

Advertisement

A former United States (US) Ambassador to Bolivia, Victor Manuel Rocha, has been given a 15-year prison term for espionage against the American government spanning more than ten years.

Naija News understands that Rocha engaged in espionage activities on behalf of Cuba against the US government.

US District Judge, Beth Bloom, based in Miami, handed down the sentence on Friday following Rocha’s admission of guilt on two charges, one of which was acting as a foreign government’s agent.

Rocha was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine, the highest penalty permissible.

In December, a foreign agent was indicted in a case that Attorney General Merrick Garland characterized as “one of the most extensive and enduring infiltrations of the US government” involving the former US Ambassador.

Speaking on the matter, the Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said: “Today’s plea and sentencing brings to an end more than four decades of betrayal and deceit by the defendant.

“Rocha admitted to acting as an agent of the Cuban government at the same time he held numerous positions of trust in the U.S. government, a staggering betrayal of the American people and an acknowledgement that every oath he took to the United States was a lie.”

During his extensive career in public service spanning over two decades, Rocha held various high-ranking positions in multiple embassies, including his role as ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002.

Additionally, he had the privilege of serving in the White House during the Bill Clinton administration.