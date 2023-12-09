Lady Arrested For Condemning Killing Of Deborah Samuel Released After 18 Months

Rhoda Jatau of Bauchi, who condemned the gruesome murder of Samuel Deborah in Sokoto State, has regained freedom after spending eighteen months in prison.

After the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria intervened, Jatau was freed on bond on Friday, according to a source who spoke with The Punch under the condition of anonymity.

Naija News recalls that since May 2022, Jatau, a mother of five, has been held on charges of blasphemy for posting a video criticizing the lynching of Deborah, a student.

For speaking against transmitting religious materials on a WhatsApp page, Deborah, a 200-level student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was brutally murdered in May 2022.

However, the Inter-Religious Council was credited with playing “a key role” in securing Jatau’s release and bail, although the source did not disclose the terms of her bail or the name of the court that had granted it.

The source said, “Following the outcry from the Christian community in Nigeria over the continued detention of Rhoda Jatau in Bauchi Prison, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria have swiftly intervened in the matter.

Story continues below advertisement



“We are pleased to report that Mrs Rhoda has been granted bail and subsequently released from detention today. We have high hopes that the case will end in praise. Let’s continue to uphold her in our prayers. The leadership of NIREC played a key role. Praise be to our God.”