Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 12th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1145 and sell at N1150 on Thursday 11th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1246 Selling Rate N1247

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revised the foreign exchange (FX) rate applicable to customs duties, a significant move that aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ongoing efforts to stabilize the naira.

The new rate, set at N1,238.17 per dollar, marks a 6.8 per cent reduction from the previous rate of N1,246.66 per dollar as of April 8.

This adjustment was recorded yesterday, positioning the customs FX rate below the official rate that closed at N1,248.5 per dollar on Tuesday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

The decrease in the FX rate for customs tariffs is viewed as part of a broader strategy to enhance the financial landscape, especially in the wake of the CBN’s proactive measures to fortify the national currency.

On Monday, the CBN announced a new policy in its forex sale to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, setting the rate at N1,101 per dollar.

This move represents a significant shift from the N1,251 per dollar rate established on March 25, signalling the apex bank’s determination to control currency fluctuation and bolster the naira’s value.