Security Operatives Recover Nine Home-made Bombs In Anambra

At least nine locally made bombs were recently recovered in Anambra State as security operatives intensified their search for criminals in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, announced this on Wednesday in Onitsha, stating that the Anambra State Joint Security Force has expanded its search for criminal elements who have been targeting security installations in the state to include the Ogbaru forest.

In his statement, Ikenga highlighted the significant support provided by the Nigerian Army and Navy troops, whose firepower played a crucial role in driving the hoodlums out of their hideouts within the forest.

“Several camps were found and destroyed during the operation, which lasted several hours.

“Nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the camps were safely defused by Police Bomb Squad,” he said.

Naija News understands that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Aderemi Adeoye, expressed his appreciation for the military’s unwavering support in the fight against criminal activities.

Adeoye extended his gratitude to the Department of Security Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and various Vigilante Groups across the state for their exceptional collaboration, which has yielded positive outcomes.

Furthermore, Adeoye issued a stern warning to cultists who are causing chaos in the state capital, emphasizing that their days are numbered. The statement emphasizes that security officers will not idly stand by and allow cult rivalries to destabilize the state, resulting in loss of lives.