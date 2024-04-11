Rivers Crisis: They Woke Wike Up Around 1AM And Asked Him To Run For President – Former Chief Of Staff, Woke

Advertisement

Chukwuemeka Woke, a former Chief of Staff to the erstwhile governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has warned politicians to stop tackling and blackmailing his former boss amidst the political crisis in the state.

Woke gave the warning during a stakeholders meeting at Emohua council Secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

He insisted that those raining insult on his former boss were doing so to divert the attention of the people.

He further stated that Wike’s critics were trying to pitch the Minister against President Bola Tinubu, but have failed in their ill-fated attempt to diminish the image of minister.

He said: “Our leader, Nyesom Wike, had in a recent media chat where he informed Nigerians on the activities of FCT administration and of course arising from a question asked by one of the panelists he talked about politics in Rivers State.

“Rather than addressing those issues, what we are seeing is name calling, people trying to malign the person of the FCT Minister and trying to blackmail him to see whether they can cause any disagreement between and the president, of course they will not succeed.”

Speaking further, Woke revealed that the said politicians in their usual scheming had in December 2021 approached the then governor of the state, Wike nudging him to run for the office of the President but reneged.

“We came in 2023, the same group of people, on the 13th of December 2021 went and woke up our leader from sleep by 1 am. Twenty-seven of them signed and asked him to come and run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when our leader was already sleeping.

“Our leader asked them if they would stand behind him and they said yes. When it was time for the Presidential primaries all of them ganged against him. Leave name calling, when time for name calling comes we will go into that,” he added.