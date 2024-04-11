Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 11th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 11th April 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, at their separate praying grounds on Wednesday in Lagos and Katsina states respectively, rejoiced with the Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Eid El-Fitri. Tinubu and his predecessor called on Nigerians to love the country and support leaders.

Vanguard: Barely one week after the new tariff regime which increased electricity tariff by 231 per cent for category A consumers, there are indications that the electricity supply capacity is grossly inadequate to meet the 20 hours per day minimum benchmark for the new tariff while accommodating another category of consumers.

The Nation: The cut in diesel price by the Dangote Refinery will reduce inflation, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said yesterday. He believes with the cost of diesel dropping to N1,200 from N1,650, the inflation rate will further drop.

Daily Trust: Fifty more staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were sacked on Monday, adding to the long list of ongoing disengagements in the apex bank, Daily Trust reports. The sacking under the leadership of CBN governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso cuts across 29 departments, it was learnt.

