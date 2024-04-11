‘I Might Get Stabbed If I Speak’ – Ruger Opens Up On Fallout With Former Label Boss, D’Prince

Advertisement

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has opened up about some issues with his former record label, Jonzing World.

Naija News recalls that on February 6, 2024, the ‘WeWe’ crooner, in a post via his Instagram page, announced his exit from Jonzing World following the expiration of his contract.

Ruger said he was grateful to Jonzing World and D’Prince, but it was time for him to take a bet on himself.

In a series of posts via his X handle on Thursday, the singer expressed appreciation to his former record label, Jonzing World, which brought him to the limelight, adding that he could not renew his contract because the label did not push his brand as much as he wanted.

He accused his former record label boss, D’Prince, of abandoning him and using his music earnings to hunt for new talents.

Ruger added that he has many things to say about what transpired with the former label but he is scared because they might kill him.

He wrote, “As much as I’m very appreciative of the fact that Jonzing world introduced me to the world, I just couldn’t continue with them because they got too comfortable with the money they were making from me and couldn’t push me further as I wanted to be pushed. Was supposed to renegotiate the contract but I couldn’t imagine 5 years more without action.

“Dey use my money Dey fund new artist, leaving me in the dark, not being transparent. I just laugh. How e be now?

“Many things to talk but dem fit go wait for me for ikoyi link bridge stab me wotowoto.”