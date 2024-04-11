Governor Ododo, Yahaya Bello, Console Former Gov Idris Over Death Of Son

Advertisement

The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, mourned the sudden loss of former House of Representatives Member, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, who tragically passed away on April 10th.

Mohammed Idris, who recently passed away, was the eldest son of former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris, who served from 2003 to 2011.

Mohammed had represented the Olomaboro, Ankpa, and Omala Federal constituency as a member of the House of Representatives.

Bello remembers the late lawmaker as a progressive and fair politician who represented the state with pride and integrity.

Bello offered his condolences to Mohammed’s father, former Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Idris. He highlighted that Mohammed lived a peaceful life and served as an excellent example to others.

He also encouraged the family to take solace in Mohammed’s impactful legacy and prays to Allah to grant him eternal peace. He also asks for divine strength for both the immediate and extended families to endure this profound loss.

Similarly, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has offered his condolences to former Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Idris following the passing of his son, the late Honourable Muhammed Ibrahim Idris, a former member of the House of Representatives for Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency.

In a message of condolence issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo lamented the tragic loss of the late federal lawmaker and extended heartfelt sympathies to the family of former Governor Ibrahim Idris.

Governor Ododo recounted the late Honourable Muhammed Ibrahim Idris’s significance as an esteemed elder brother and a respected colleague, recalling their last meeting in March 2024, where the late Honourable, accompanied by stakeholders from Omala Local Government area, visited him during his governorship to exchange ideas on state development strategies.

The Governor encouraged Alhaji Ibrahim Idris’s family to find solace in the knowledge that the late Honourable Mohammed Ibrahim Idris led a life brimming with significant achievements both as a politician and a businessman.