We Regret Voting Tinubu – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has voiced regret over the region’s support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, signaling a shift in political alignment and strategy for future elections.

The spokesperson for the NEF, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, conveyed this sentiment in an interview with Guardian, highlighting a reflective stance on the region’s electoral choice.

President Tinubu, who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC) banner, garnered substantial votes from the northern region, outpacing his rivals.

However, the NEF now critiques this decision, with Suleiman emphasizing the need for a more unified and consensus-driven approach in selecting candidates for the nation’s top office.

The NEF’s reflection comes amid observations of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi and his engagements in the north.

Obi’s recent visits and philanthropic gestures to northern communities have not gone unnoticed, prompting discussions about the qualities desired in national leadership.

Suleiman pointed out that the northern electorate would lean towards a candidate perceived as more inclusive, less controversial, and having a broader national appeal.

He said, “The North made a mistake in voting Bola Tinubu to the presidency in 2023, and it is unlikely that they will repeat the same error in the future.

“They have learned from their past misstep and will strive to select a candidate who can unite the country and govern in the best interests of all Nigerians.

“Moving forward, the North will be more cautious in selecting a candidate for the presidency. They will prioritize someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country.

“The mistake of supporting Tinubu in 2023 has taught them the importance of unity and consensus in selecting a candidate for the highest office in the land.”