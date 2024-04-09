NNPP’s New Logo Designed Only For Kwankwasiya Movement – Olopoeyan

Advertisement

The South West leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Adebisi Olopoeyan, has stated that the party’s new logo was designed to suit the political movement of Kwankwasiya and the people of Kano State.

The NNPP stalwart condemned the plan to change the logo of the party, adding that the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the National Executive (NEC) and NWC did not consult and consider the leaders and stakeholders of the party across the state.

He stated this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said: “Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso doesn’t understand that, he cannot be the sole decision maker of the party because he has a governor in his state, but that doesn’t mean he owns the party. It is now clear that he wanted to be the Alpha and Omega of the party, which is why he coerced the NWC of the party to expel the BOT chairman, Boniface Aniebonam.

“It is saddening that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is also a former governor, will be so self-centred to the detriment of his political party, which needs the inclusiveness of party leaders, stakeholders, and members for survival

“To us in Oyo State, NEC and NWC of the party adopted the logo to further promote the Kwankwasiya Movement. I am saying this because, as it is, the red colour was chosen for Kwankwasiya and we all know that Kwankwaso colour is red.

“They never considered that the logo change would affect the party immensely in some states where governorship and local government elections would be held; with no consultation, and no sensitization, they just made a unilateral decision. Even, the former logo is far better compared to the newly adopted logo.

“Here in Oyo State, we are going for a local government election in the next three weeks, our party candidates are in high spirits, having done their assignments at the grassroots but, it is unfortunate that Senator Kwankwaso and his party allies will jeopardise their chances with the new logo because it is too short a time to start sensitisation for members and voters.”