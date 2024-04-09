Eid-El-Fitr: Police Warn Trouble Makers To Steer Clear of Yobe

Advertisement

The Yobe State Police Command has issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers within the state, emphasizing that any form of disruptive behaviour will be met with severe legal consequences.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Garba, made the announcement during a press conference that followed a strategic security council meeting chaired by the State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana.

CP Garba specifically addressed the state’s youth, cautioning those involved in cult activities, drug abuse, and other criminal acts to desist or face the full force of the law.

He stated, “The security agencies will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or chaos perpetrated by troublemakers.”

He further advised parents and guardians to play their part by ensuring their wards steer clear of notorious areas known for drug-related activities and other forms of crime.

“We urge everyone to avoid places where drug peddlers and pushers operate. Let’s ensure a peaceful environment for all,” CP Garba added.

In addition to the police force’s readiness, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Yobe State Road Traffic Agency (YOROTA) have announced special patrols during the festive period.

These patrols are aimed at enforcing road safety regulations and ensuring that motorists and other road users adhere to safety standards for a hitch-free celebration.