What You Should Know About 38-year-old Edo State Deputy Governor

Advertisement

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday selected Omobayo Marvellous Godwins as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Naija News reports that this is following the controversial impeachment of the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Read below the profile of Omobayo Marvellous Godwins:

Omobayo is the new Deputy Governor of Edo State.

He is a seasoned Engineer with a proven track record of progressive professional experience in the oil and gas sector.

Born July 19, 1986, Omobayo hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the State.

With a B.Eng Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Msc in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), he is well suited for the role as a professional and an expert in public administration.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

A thorough-bred young professional, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer in Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, cutting his professional teeth in the operations in the South South area, providing top-notch services and growing the business in the region.

He has also been active in politics in his local government, building bridges of trust with the people and mobilising them for common causes, breaking political barriers to the chagrin of his opponents.