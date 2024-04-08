Obaseki Picks 38-year-old As Edo Deputy Governor [Video]

Advertisement

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday morning picked Omobayo Marvellous Godwins as his deputy.

Naija News reports that this is coming hours after the Edo State House of Assembly impeached the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Omobayo Marvellous Godwins hails from Akoko-Edo, Edo North Senatorial District.

The governor will carry out the swearing in of Omobayo at the Dennis Osadebey Government House on Monday.

Shaibu was impeached by the State Assembly after they adopted the report of a seven-man panel that investigated allegations of misconduct against him.

Naija News had earlier reported that the retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa-led panel had its inaugural sitting last Wednesday in Benin, the state capital.

The panel ended its sitting on Friday with Shaibu or his counsel failing to show up to defend the allegations levelled against him.

The panel had adjourned till Thursday for Shaibu to open his defence, and when he didn’t show up, he was given till Friday to come and defend the allegation against him, which he failed to do.

The Edo State House of Assembly, which is the petitioner in the case, had on Wednesday opened and closed its case, paving the way for Shaibu to defend the allegations levelled against him.

Shaibu’s counsel, Oladoyin Awoyale, attended the inaugural sitting but excused himself in the middle of the hearing after the panel refused his prayer to suspend the proceedings pending the outcome of a suit filed in Abuja by Shaibu challenging the impeachment move against him.