‘He Is A Man For This Season’ – Obaseki Speaks On New Edo Deputy Governor, Omobayo Marvellous Godwins

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has spoken on the emergence of Omobayo Marvellous Godwins as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Obaseki, in a short statement on Monday via his account on the X platform, said Godwins is a man for the season.

He added that the 38-year-old’s emergence as the Edo State Deputy Governor shows his administration’s belief in the power of the youth to transform the state.

He wrote: “With utmost humility that I welcome our new Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Omobayo Marvellous Godwins into the fold.

“At 38 years old, our new Deputy Governor is a symbol of our belief in the power of our youth to transform our dear State.

“He is a man for this season.”

Naija News recalls earlier on Monday, Philip Shaibu, was impeached by the Edo State Assembly after adopting the report of the seven-man panel that investigated allegations of misconduct against him.

Following Shaibu’s impeachment, Godwins emerged as the new Deputy Governor of the State.

He was subsequently sworn in as the new Deputy Governor of Edo State following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu. Godwins took his oath of office administered to him by the Edo State Chief Judge in the presence of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Omobayo is a 38-year-old politician from Akoko-Edo Local Government, Edo North.