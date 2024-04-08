EFCC Will Continue To Prosecute, Strip Cybercriminals Of Illegal Proceeds – Chairman Warns

Advertisement

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged young Nigerians to avoid fraudulent activities.

Addressing participants at the ‘Youth Empowerment Against Cybercrime’ program in Benin City, Edo State, Olukoyede urged youths not to be lured by the ostentatious lifestyle of youths who are engaging in cybercrime.

Naija News reports that Olukayode, who was represented by the Head of the Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Command, Williams Oseghale, warned about the dire consequences awaiting those engaged in cybercrime.

“Don’t be tempted or lured by the ostentatious lifestyle of other youths because the Commission will continue to arrest and prosecute anyone that is involved,” Olukoyede warned.

He further cautioned that involvement in cybercrime invariably leads to a dead end, marked by shame and regret.

He urged the youth to harness the potential of the Internet for constructive and productive purposes.

“Let the youths begin to use the internet for socially desirable things like offering digital solutions to the needs of industries, homes, governments, and other engagement of life,” he advocated.

Meanwhile, the Ikeja High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court also directed that Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, be held at Kirikiri Prison, both awaiting a ruling on their bail set for Thursday, April 11.

Presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, the court’s decision followed the hearing of bail applications from the defendants’ counsel, Lebi Lawal.

Lawal advocated for Emefiele’s release on self-recognizance or under liberal bail conditions, considering his status and the nature of the charges.

Similar leniency was requested for Omoile, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in the legal process.

The EFCC’s representation, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, did not object to the bail plea but left the decision to the court’s discretion, highlighting the judiciary’s autonomy in such matters.