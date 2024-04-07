Ugbome Tipped To Replace Shaibu As Edo Deputy Governor

Advertisement

A former Edo State lawmaker, Pascal Ugbome, has been tipped to replace the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, if the Edo House of Assembly impeaches him.

Naija News gathered that Ugbome, an Etsako man and a frontline member of the Legacy Coalition in the Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is likely to replace Shaibu.

According to the Nation, the choice of Ugbome by Governor Godwin Obaseki has gotten the support of the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih, and his teeming supporters ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

The newspaper reported that Obaseki wouldn’t want to take chances in Edo North Senatorial District, where the former state governor and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adams Oshiomhole, hails from.

Ugbome, who hails from Ekperi in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo, is guaranteed to ensure victory for PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in Edo North senatorial district, thereby reducing the influence of Oshiomhole and Shaibu.

It was learned that the move would help Ighodalo, who is from Edo Central and has the least voting strength, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, who is from Edo South and has the highest voting strength.

Ugbome, a Law graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), who is a former Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Council, according to the permutation in Obaseki’s camp, would be able to convince the preferred governorship aspirant of legacy coalition, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, an influential former member of the House of Representatives, to also support Ighodalo’s aspiration, thereby ensuring unity and peace in Edo PDP.

Justice Stephen Omonua (rtd.) led a seven-member probe panel set up by the Edo Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, on March 25 to investigate the allegations levelled against Shaibu.

The panel rounded off its three-day sitting on Friday and will soon submit its report to Justice Okungbowa for the state’s 24 lawmakers to proceed or not with Shaibu’s impeachment.