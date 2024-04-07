List Of States Planning To Generate Power Amidst Hike In Electricity Tariff

Advertisement

The 240 per cent hike in electricity tariff payable by power consumers in the band ‘A’ category has led to a nationwide outcry, with many calling for the reversal of the policy.

However, amidst the hike, there are some states planning to generate and transmit power within their boundaries.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu signed the new Electricity Act into law in June 2023 following calls from Nigerians to reform the power sector and remove it from the federal government’s exclusive list.

Many Nigerians believe this would help find a lasting solution to the country’s electricity problems as the new law replaced the 2005 Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act and promoted investments from the private sector.

According to The Punch, at least, 12 of the 36 Nigerian states are set to have their own independent electricity regulatory commissions following the enactment of the 2023 Electricity Act.

Some of the states ready to key into the development are listed below:

Ekiti State: The Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, revealed that electricity had been generated and transmitted through the Independent Power Project (IPP).

Olatunbosun stated that the state is keen on making Ekiti a place for investors, uplifting people’s social lives, and promoting their businesses by continuing to provide strategic intervention in electricity and other infrastructural development.

Lagos State: The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said on Thursday, April 4, that Lagos had been championing independent electricity supply since the passing of its Electricity Act.

Omotosho said the state began to generate power when President Bola Tinubu was governor. He added that the state experienced some constraints then but did not give up on its mission.

Benue State: The state has disclosed that efforts are ongoing to establish its power-generating firm.

The state’s Commissioner for Power and Transport, Omale Omale, disclosed this on Thursday, April 4, adding that the government had begun its transmission programme and policy in the electricity sector.

According to the commissioner, the government had begun a legal framework for the electricity law to help articulate modalities for the power sector in the state.

Nasarawa State: The state government said it partnered with the Nigeria Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme to develop and implement energy projects that would enhance and sustain the electricity supply.

The Managing Director of the state’s Investment and Development Agency (IDA), Ibrahim Abdullahi, explained that the partnership was a step toward making the state’s vision of becoming one of Nigeria’s top three economically competitive states a reality.

Kano State, The state has also expressed readiness to generate power for people and companies, adding that its projects are almost complete.

According to the state’s Director General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Tofa, the government had begun the two independent power projects in Challawa Goje Tiga 10 years ago, during the second term of former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tofa added that the projects were 90 per cent complete, and $40m was deposited in the company’s account to complete and take off the projects quickly.

Other states that have expressed their readiness are, Kebbi, Osun, Ondo, Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Edo, Kaduna, and Enugu.