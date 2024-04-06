SDP Guber Candidate, Ajaka Reacts To Herdsmen Attack In Kogi

Advertisement

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has strongly regretted the recent herdsmen attack on the Agojeju-Odo community in Omala Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that Ajaka expressed his concerns in a press release issued in Lokoja over the weekend, urging swift intervention to prevent further attacks in the region.

The tragic incident on Thursday resulted in the loss of 25 lives, with many others sustaining injuries and significant damage to agricultural produce.

Reacting, Ajaka said: “The life of every citizen is sacred and important and it is the responsibility of the state to protect the masses against internal and external aggression.

“It is high time the state government got up to its primary responsibility of securing Kogi.

“I urge the current occupants of Lugard House to put an end to the crises and heightened insecurity in Kogi by mobilising resources needed to solve the present conflict and to prevent future occurrence.”

The SDP chieftain urged the federal government to intervene in the matter to save the citizens.

“I am certain that the President will not allow his government to be overrun by insecurity in any part of the country. Kogi State should not be allowed to turn into a killing field. The safety of lives is the first priority in governance,” the statement added.